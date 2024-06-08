Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GFF. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Griffon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $369,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Griffon by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Griffon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFF. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Griffon from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

GFF stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.76. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $77.99.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $672.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.22 million. Griffon had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 90.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 15.83%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

