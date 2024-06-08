H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

HTHT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. CLSA started coverage on H World Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. H World Group has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.82.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 28.59%. On average, analysts expect that H World Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of H World Group in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H World Group during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

