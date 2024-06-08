Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $51.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $50.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. Analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after buying an additional 1,662,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,986,000 after buying an additional 831,199 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after buying an additional 468,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $17,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

