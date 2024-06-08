Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.00

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.00 and last traded at $50.71, with a volume of 408858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HALO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.31.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,094.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,100. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,030,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $5,918,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 468,977 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 53,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,935,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

