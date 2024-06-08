Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

HG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hamilton Insurance Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of HG stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.96 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson purchased 21,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $367,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

