HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 495,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,031 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in HashiCorp were worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 8.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in HashiCorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total transaction of $872,826.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,275,134. Company insiders own 22.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

