HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 8.7 %

RLAY opened at $7.90 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $13.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.69.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4327.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Relay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 19,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $128,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 493,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,750.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,467 shares of company stock worth $300,862. 4.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Relay Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 25.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.