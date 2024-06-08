H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in H&E Equipment Services were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,313,000 after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,501,000 after buying an additional 136,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $11,827,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,332,567.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other H&E Equipment Services news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 23,100 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $1,398,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,416,656.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total transaction of $281,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,567.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,900 shares of company stock worth $2,979,010. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEES opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

