Head-To-Head Contrast: PSQ (PSQH) vs. Its Rivals

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare PSQ to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PSQ and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PSQ $5.69 million -$53.33 million -0.14 PSQ Competitors $1.14 billion $226.72 million -2.63

PSQ’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than PSQ. PSQ is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

PSQ has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ’s competitors have a beta of 1.08, suggesting that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PSQ and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ Competitors 267 563 669 23 2.29

PSQ currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.98%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 104.12%. Given PSQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares PSQ and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PSQ -674.94% -762.28% -62.43% PSQ Competitors -66.42% -107.16% -16.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.3% of PSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of PSQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PSQ competitors beat PSQ on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

PSQ Company Profile

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

