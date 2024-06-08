Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,627 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period.

Helen of Troy Price Performance

Shares of HELE opened at $101.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $143.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.88 million. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HELE. DA Davidson cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

