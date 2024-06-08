Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 405647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

Hertz Global Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

