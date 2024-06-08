Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hess alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 27.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Hess by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Hess by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hess by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,268 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $147.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.16. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $129.12 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hess

Hess Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.