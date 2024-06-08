Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Director Aaron Jagdfeld Sells 49,447 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $447,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Hillman Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

HLMN stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -881.12 and a beta of 1.68. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hillman Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLMN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,289,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 109,120 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,290,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 182,958 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,920,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,629,000 after purchasing an additional 202,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,807,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,155,000 after purchasing an additional 218,982 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hillman Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.