Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 102.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 300.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in EnerSys by 881.4% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 36,049 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth $1,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

EnerSys Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $104.29 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.94.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

