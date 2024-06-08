Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 15,048 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,048 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,883,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,038,000. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,749.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 919,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 869,631 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 342.87%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

