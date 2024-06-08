Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 135.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 243,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 140,405 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 100.4% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 37.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 23.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Huntsman by 47.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.18.

Huntsman Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE HUN opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.82. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -192.31%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

