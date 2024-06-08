Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $122.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $140.00 to $122.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

Illumina Trading Down 0.9 %

Illumina stock opened at $113.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $212.49.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illumina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,049 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illumina during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Illumina by 361.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.4% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 227,578 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after acquiring an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

