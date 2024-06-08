Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,486 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,415,000 after buying an additional 164,254 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 677,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.6 %

INDB opened at $49.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $167.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

