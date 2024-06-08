Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) Director Mark D. Hogan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at $874,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BCB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $9.73 on Friday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.99 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

BCB Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of BCB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BCB Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers insured deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

