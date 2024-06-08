Insider Selling: BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Partin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $2,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,176.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BL opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.86. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $59.51.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $907,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackLine in the first quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in BlackLine by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in BlackLine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of BlackLine to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.56.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

