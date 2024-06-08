Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Shares Gap Up to $5.93

Shares of Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.93, but opened at $6.30. Inter & Co, Inc. shares last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 173,448 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.30 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.80.

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53.

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $332.84 million during the quarter. Inter & Co, Inc. had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter & Co, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Inter & Co, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Inter & Co, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

Institutional Trading of Inter & Co, Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,762,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $9,155,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 362,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 228,528 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Inter & Co, Inc. by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 101,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 32,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter & Co, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $550,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Inter & Co, Inc. Company Profile

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking and spending, investments, insurance brokerage businesses. The company's Banking & Spending segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

