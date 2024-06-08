International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance (LON:IPF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

LON:IPF opened at GBX 118 ($1.51) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 109.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 114.32. International Personal Finance has a 1-year low of GBX 99.20 ($1.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 134.50 ($1.72). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68. The stock has a market cap of £267.34 million, a P/E ratio of 590.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30.

International Personal Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.20 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.16%. This is an increase from International Personal Finance’s previous dividend of $3.10. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Company Profile

In related news, insider Gerard Ryan sold 381,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.40), for a total value of £416,041.01 ($533,044.22). 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.