Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,411,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 103,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,150,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.16, for a total value of $68,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $343,628.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.00, for a total transaction of $575,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,687 shares of company stock valued at $8,367,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock opened at $417.61 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.85 and a 12 month high of $420.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $388.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a PE ratio of 75.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.67.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

