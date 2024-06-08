Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.98

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $90.98, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.08 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,626,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $8,351,000.

