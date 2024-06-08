IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sets New 1-Year High at $27.96

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $27.37, with a volume of 13974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $600.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,963,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period.

About IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

