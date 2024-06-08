iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 614,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.26 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

