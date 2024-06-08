iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.91

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.91, with a volume of 2779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $599.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 112,701 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 129,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 93,930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 986.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 36,639 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $442,000.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

