iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,895,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 71,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $95.54.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

