iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 152,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,305 shares during the period. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 186.8% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 583,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,771,000 after acquiring an additional 379,996 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,046,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.81. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

