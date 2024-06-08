iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.88

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $73.88 and last traded at $73.88, with a volume of 2512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.75.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.58 and a 200-day moving average of $68.78. The firm has a market cap of $905.90 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILCB. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 54,575 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 3,134.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 45,573 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,019,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.