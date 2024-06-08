iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $112.76

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $112.76 and last traded at $112.57, with a volume of 62736 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.43.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.