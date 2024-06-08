iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 128.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,947,000 after acquiring an additional 229,766 shares during the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $111.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.39. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $88.33 and a 52-week high of $112.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

