iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 430.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

