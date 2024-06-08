iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $121.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $125.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.90.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

