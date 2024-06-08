J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 9.800-10.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 10.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.0 billion-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.0 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.80-$10.20 EPS.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.3 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $114.98 on Friday. J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $154.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

