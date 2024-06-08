J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in American Express by 2.2% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of American Express by 12.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,283 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 710,686 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $106,027,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

AXP opened at $232.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.44. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $244.41.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. American Express had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $214.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

