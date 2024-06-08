J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RS Crum Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $323,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,868,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,207,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $92.95 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

