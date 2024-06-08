J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $94.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3002 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

