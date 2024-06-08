J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $423.63.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $351.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.56. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $42.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

