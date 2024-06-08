J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,544,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,453,000 after buying an additional 29,786 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after acquiring an additional 404,970 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,235,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,197,000 after acquiring an additional 129,249 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,959 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHV stock opened at $110.15 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.85 and a 1 year high of $110.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.