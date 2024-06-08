J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $982,000 Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $227.97 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.60 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

