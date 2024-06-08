J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,225,987,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 113,495.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,327,217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,140,060,000 after buying an additional 3,324,288 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 43.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,025,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,343,631,000 after buying an additional 1,228,755 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 16.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,019,122 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,338,203,000 after acquiring an additional 573,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,206,601 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,663,339,000 after acquiring an additional 514,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,341.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $1,406.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $651.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,338.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,230.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $788.78 and a 12-month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.