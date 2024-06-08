J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 208 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of XOM opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $444.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.56. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

