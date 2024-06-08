J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 582 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.1% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 900,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,304,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,204,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 11,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $832,472.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $63.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

