J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 889.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. TheStreet downgraded shares of THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

NYSE:THO opened at $97.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.33. THOR Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

