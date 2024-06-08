J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $16,705,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $635,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 116.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 582,882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $121,146,000 after acquiring an additional 313,304 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW opened at $216.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.21 and a 200-day moving average of $226.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $123.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird raised Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

