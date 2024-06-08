J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliance by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Reliance by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 31,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Reliance during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Reliance by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 81,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,767,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Reliance from $300.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,709.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.04, for a total value of $1,450,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,773,941.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RS opened at $286.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.81. Reliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $237.14 and a 52 week high of $342.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

