Jones Financial Companies Lllp Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Get First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 14,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.31 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $10.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.