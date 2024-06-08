JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Sold by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.6% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 357.2% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 473.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 79,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 65,686 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 223,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 19,548 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 628.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 168,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 145,007 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.31 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.33.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

