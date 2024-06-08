KBC Group NV Acquires 956 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of LivaNova worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivaNova

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.17. LivaNova PLC has a 52-week low of $42.75 and a 52-week high of $64.47. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -88.97 and a beta of 0.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 2.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

LivaNova Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

